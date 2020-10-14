Theodore (Ted) J. Stofko

DYER, IN - Theodore (Ted) J. Stofko, 78, of Dyer, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his daughter, Julianne (Robert) Delano; son, Brian (Nancy) Stofko; grandchildren: Morgan and Matthew Stofko, Joshua and Ella Delano; brother, Frank (Pat) Stofko; sisters: Matilda Krcmaric and Lillian (Art) Rau; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 47 years, Carol Ann (Kijak); parents, Alex and Helen Stofko; brothers: Chester and Rudy Stofko; sisters: Helen Moricz and Betty Drake. Ted was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1963. He was employed for many years as a custodian for the School City of Hammond. Ted enjoyed fishing, boating, coin collecting, Notre Dame football, and spending time with his grandkids.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr.. Dyer, IN. Interment will be at St. Joseph-St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net