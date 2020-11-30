Theodore "Ted" Stahura

Oct. 7, 1936 - Nov. 26, 2020

Theodore "Ted" Stahura, age 84 of Portage, IN passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was born on October 7, 1936 in Gary, IN to Thad and Anne (Wilk) Stahura.

Ted is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Peggy (McGuire) Stahura of Portage; daughter, Mary Stahura of Darien, IL; four sons: Ted (Jan) Stahura of Grasston, MN, Bill (Jamie) Stahura of Wendell, NC, John (Kim) Stahura of Valparaiso, Pete Stahura of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren: Rachel, Tom, Zach, Saree (Charlie), Katie (Patrick), Joe (Elizabeth), Ethan, Bethany, Matthew, Nicholas; close special friend, Bruce Parkey; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Thomas Stahura.

Ted graduated from Wirt High School and Pittsburg State University, KS. He was then drafted by the San Francisco 49ers. He retired from U.S. Steel following more than 30 years of service. Ted was an active member and volunteer at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage and also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial for Ted will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368 with Fr. Kevin McCarthy officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Masks and social distancing will be required for all in attendance. Ted will be laid to rest following a private family service at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ted's honor may be made to Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church's Food Pantry at 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN 46368. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.