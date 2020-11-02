Theresa K. Miketinas

LANSING, IL - Theresa K. Miketinas, 89, of Lansing, IL passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. She is survived by her daughters: Nancy (Don) Wolframski and Sandra (John) Schmidt; sons: David (Rose), Gary, Richard and James Miketinas; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; brothers: Gerald (Lois) Siadek and Conrad (Betty) Siadak.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church, Lansing, IL. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Theresa was a resident of Lansing for over 61 years. www.kishfuneralhome.net