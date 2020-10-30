Theresa Hollar

WAYNETOWN, IN -

Theresa Marie (Vicari) Hollar of Waynetown, IN, passed away suddenly on Wednesday morning. She was 45.

Theresa was an RN at Ben-Hur Nursing Home for 11 years and had recently moved to working at Lane House. She loved being a nurse and was very proud of her work. She was a Grammy, first and foremost, that loved her family and her friends.

Born May 23, 1975 in Chicago Heights, IL, she was the daughter of James A. Vicari and Joan Demcowitz Whitaker. She graduated from Griffith High School and the Danville Area Community College, school of nursing. She married Troy Hollar on February 21, 1998.

Surviving family includes: husband, Troy Hollar of Waynetown; three daughters: Savanna Hollar, Gracie Hollar, Ava Hollar; two sons: Jackson Hollar, Walter Hollar; granddaughter, June Ann Nicole Hollar; four sisters: Angela Vicari, Mary Ann Blackburn, Patricia Becker and Julia Betz. She was preceded in death by her father, James Vicari, mother, Joan Whitaker and step-father, Roy Whitaker.

A gathering to remember Theresa Hollar will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at BURKHART FUNERAL HOME, 201 West Wabash, Crawfordsville.

Online condolences may be made at www.BurkhartFH.com.