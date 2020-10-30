Menu
Theresa Marie Hollar
1975 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1975
DIED
October 28, 2020

Theresa Hollar

WAYNETOWN, IN -

Theresa Marie (Vicari) Hollar of Waynetown, IN, passed away suddenly on Wednesday morning. She was 45.

Theresa was an RN at Ben-Hur Nursing Home for 11 years and had recently moved to working at Lane House. She loved being a nurse and was very proud of her work. She was a Grammy, first and foremost, that loved her family and her friends.

Born May 23, 1975 in Chicago Heights, IL, she was the daughter of James A. Vicari and Joan Demcowitz Whitaker. She graduated from Griffith High School and the Danville Area Community College, school of nursing. She married Troy Hollar on February 21, 1998.

Surviving family includes: husband, Troy Hollar of Waynetown; three daughters: Savanna Hollar, Gracie Hollar, Ava Hollar; two sons: Jackson Hollar, Walter Hollar; granddaughter, June Ann Nicole Hollar; four sisters: Angela Vicari, Mary Ann Blackburn, Patricia Becker and Julia Betz. She was preceded in death by her father, James Vicari, mother, Joan Whitaker and step-father, Roy Whitaker.

A gathering to remember Theresa Hollar will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at BURKHART FUNERAL HOME, 201 West Wabash, Crawfordsville.

Online condolences may be made at www.BurkhartFH.com.


Published by The Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Burkhart Funeral Home - Crawfordsville
201 W. Wabash Avenue, Crawfordsville, IN 47933
With you in our hearts and thoughts We are thinking you at your time of loss I know it isn't easy at this time just know she watching your Family
Sincerely
Sabrina and Chandler Mycroft.
Sabrina Mycroft
Friend
October 29, 2020
Remembering you and your loved one today and always. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Miss and love you all during these times.
Ricka Culbreath And Family
Family
October 29, 2020
May God put a healing hand on you and give you peace. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Uncle Rick & Aunt Sandy Jenkins
Family
October 29, 2020