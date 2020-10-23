Thomas A. Nelson

Thomas A. Nelson passed away peacefully at home on October 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Rosemary Colby Nelson; son, James (Sabrina) A. Nelson; daughter, Sarah (Jason) N. Swinger; granddaughter, Liberty Nelson; and grandson, Colby Swinger.

He is preceded in death by: father, Roy A. Nelson; mother, Evelyn O. Nelson; and brother, James E. Nelson.

Tom graduated from Mendel Catholic High School of Chicago and Purdue University's School of Mechanical Engineering. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity, the American Society of Quality Control Engineers, and the Talismen Folk Music Group in Illinois.

He will be remembered for his encyclopedic mind that could challenge the best of them in Trivial Pursuit or your most challenging crossword puzzle. His beautiful voice could be heard harmonizing to his favorite Irish folk music and boldly celebrating birthdays of those he loved, and those he didn't even know. His bar/dad jokes were enjoyed by anyone in his path, and he had an endearing nickname for everyone in his path, and he had an endearing nickname for everyone of whom he was fond. His pride in and love for his family was unmistakable and will be carried on in their hearts forever.

Donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area, or to Shriner's Hospital for Children.

