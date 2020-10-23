Thomas (Tom) Edward Eatinger

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Thomas (Tom) Edward Eatinger passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at his home. He was born on July 25, 1947, to Robert and La Verne (Schauer) Eatinger. He was preceded in death by his loving parents and parents-in-law (Carl and Virginia Creekmore).

Tom has been married to his 8th grade sweetheart, Nancy (Creekmore) Eatinger, for 53 years.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Nancy; dear children Shane (Donna) and Jeff (Sharisa); adoring grandchildren Alana, Austin (Jessica), Mason and Garret; fond siblings Barbara (Larry) Weeden, Ronald (Diane) Eatinger, Deb (Jonathan) Rees, Kathy (John) Carmichael; brother-in-law Carl Creekmore; sisters-in-law Cook (Jim) Sherer and Diane Creekmore. He also has many wonderful nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.

Tom was a generous, kind and hard-working man who was devoted to his family and friends. He was the ultimate host for family parties, and all who knew him felt welcome to stop by the house at any time for a chat. He loved fishing with his family and friends in Leech Lake, Minnesota at Forestview Lodge and Huddle's Resort.

He was "Pop-Pop" to his grandchildren, "Tombo" to family and friends, and "Uncle Babe" to his fishing buddies. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. for friends and 6:00-8:00 p.m. for family at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation https://www.kidney.org.

"Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing that it is not fish they are after." -Henry David Thoreau-

