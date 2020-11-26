Thomas L. Morris, Jr.

Mar. 29, 1923 - Nov. 19, 2020

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Thomas L. Morris, Jr. age 97, of East Chicago passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

He is survived by five sons: David Morris of East Chicago, Thomas (Rocharda) Morris III of Hammond, Myron (Leslie) Morris, Douglas (Bernice) Morris and Randy (LaFonda) Morris all of East Chicago; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one sister, Ophelia Upshaw of Chicago; goddaughter, Ellen Gillis of Griffith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Rosetta Morris; parents, Georgia and Thomas Morris, Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Tree of Life Baptist Church, 2323 W. 11th Ave., Gary. Rev. Eric Boone officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Tree of Life Baptist Church from 9:00-11:00 AM prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Morris was retired from the East Chicago Police Department and Union Tank Car Company and was a WWII Veteran of the US Army.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Morris family during their time of loss.