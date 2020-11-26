Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas L. Morris Jr.

Thomas L. Morris, Jr.

Mar. 29, 1923 - Nov. 19, 2020

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Thomas L. Morris, Jr. age 97, of East Chicago passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

He is survived by five sons: David Morris of East Chicago, Thomas (Rocharda) Morris III of Hammond, Myron (Leslie) Morris, Douglas (Bernice) Morris and Randy (LaFonda) Morris all of East Chicago; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one sister, Ophelia Upshaw of Chicago; goddaughter, Ellen Gillis of Griffith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Rosetta Morris; parents, Georgia and Thomas Morris, Sr.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Tree of Life Baptist Church, 2323 W. 11th Ave., Gary. Rev. Eric Boone officiating. Interment at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Tree of Life Baptist Church from 9:00-11:00 AM prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Morris was retired from the East Chicago Police Department and Union Tank Car Company and was a WWII Veteran of the US Army.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Morris family during their time of loss.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.