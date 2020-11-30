Menu
Thomas M. Werner Sr.

Oct. 20, 1941 - Nov. 26, 2020

FORT WAYNE, IN - Thomas M. Werner, Sr. 79 of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away on November 26, 2020. Thomas was born in Hammond, Indiana on October 20, 1941. He married Helen L Carmon on October 23, 1965.

Thomas is survived by his sons Thomas Jr. (Susan) and Timothy; and grandson Noah. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Isadore and Mildred (Knapp) Werner, wife Helen L; and sister Genie (George).

Visitation will be held, Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 10AM to 11AM at St Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Avenue, Hammond, IN with mass to follow.


Published by The Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
