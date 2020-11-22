Timothy Jay Chubbs

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA - Timothy Jay Chubbs, age 63, of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, passed away at home on November 13, 2020. He was born in Gary and grew up in Crown Point, where he graduated from Crown Point High School in 1975. He also attended Arizona State University and Ohio State University, graduating with a Masters Degree in Metallurgy. He converted that knowledge into a decades-long career in welding sales in Florida, Tennessee, and finally in California. Tim most recently worked for six years for SelectArc.

Tim's great passion was flying, and while in California he achieved his dream of obtaining a private pilot's license and his own plane, a Cessna 182. He also became a member of the Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, CA, where he became active in small groups.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Hertha Chubbs of Crown Point. He is survived by his sister Kimberlee Quade (Bruce) of Overland Park, KS; brother James Chubbs (Victoria) of Crown Point; two nieces, and many friends throughout the nation.

Visitation will be at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25. Due to COVID, masks will be required. Live-streaming of Tim's funeral will be available through church.trinitycp.org.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Tim's name through the National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org. www.burnsfuneral.com