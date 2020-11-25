Menu
Timothy Patrick Stephens
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Timothy Patrick Stephens

Feb. 19, 1952 - Nov. 17, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - Timothy Patrick Stephens, 68, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Presence St. Francis Hospital, Evanston, IL.

He was born February 19, 1952, in Valparaiso, IN, to Alfred and Phyllis (Walsh) Stephens.

Surviving are his brother, Dennis Michael (Rita) Stephens of Valparaiso; niece, Kimberly (Kurt) Wilson of Valparaiso; nephew, Mark (Deann) Stephens of Valparaiso.

Preceding in death were his parents; and his wife, Marilyn Stephens.

A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 12 Noon, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at GRACELAND CEMETERY CHAPEL, 1505 E. Morthland Ave., Valparaiso. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the cemetery chapel. Burial will follow at the cemetery. SUNSET FUNERAL HOME is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.


Published by The Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
GRACELAND CEMETERY CHAPEL
1505 E. Morthland Ave, Valparaiso, Indiana
Dec
1
Funeral
12:00p.m.
GRACELAND CEMETERY CHAPEL
1505 E. Morthland Ave, Valparaiso, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory
