1955 - 2020
VALPARAISO, IN - Vicki L. Zell, 64 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born November 15, 1955 in Valparaiso to Victor L. and Joan M. (Schenk) Zell. Vicki served in the Civil Air Patrol during Vietnam. She loved art, drawing, and time with her friends at the Banta Center.

Vicki is survived by her siblings: Alan Zell, Bryan Zell, Chester Zell, David Zell, Theresa Kark, Rose (Don) Zell, and Edward Zell; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Christine Masse. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Patricia.

Graveside Service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Porter County Animal Shelter. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.


Published by The Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Graceland Cemetery
, Valparaiso, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Moeller Funeral Home
