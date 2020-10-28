Victor A. Vargas, Sr.

LAKE STATION, IN - Victor A. Vargas, Sr., age 78, of Lake Station, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center. He was born on July 1, 1942 to the late Anastacio and Helen Vargas. Vic worked for 33 years as an EMT for Lake Station and was also a volunteer firefighter. Vic retired from Union Carbide (Praxair). He proudly served in the US Navy and more recently was a member of the VFW Post #9323 and the American Legion Post #100 where he was a part of the D.O.D. Honor Guard. Vic will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend and he will be missed dearly.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marti in 2016; grandson, Little Herbie Podenski; two brothers and two sisters; parents-in-law Rene and Gloria Luellman; several other in-laws.

Vic is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Herb) Podenski; three sons: Victor (Kim) Vargas, Jr., Sam (Mary) Vargas, Scott (Samantha) Vargas; 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two on the way; sister, Delores Good; other loving family members and many friends.

There will be a visitation for Vic on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2:00 until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Please call (219) 942-2109 or go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.