Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victor A. Vargas Sr.
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 1, 1942
DIED
October 22, 2020

Victor A. Vargas, Sr.

LAKE STATION, IN - Victor A. Vargas, Sr., age 78, of Lake Station, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center. He was born on July 1, 1942 to the late Anastacio and Helen Vargas. Vic worked for 33 years as an EMT for Lake Station and was also a volunteer firefighter. Vic retired from Union Carbide (Praxair). He proudly served in the US Navy and more recently was a member of the VFW Post #9323 and the American Legion Post #100 where he was a part of the D.O.D. Honor Guard. Vic will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend and he will be missed dearly.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marti in 2016; grandson, Little Herbie Podenski; two brothers and two sisters; parents-in-law Rene and Gloria Luellman; several other in-laws.

Vic is survived by his daughter, Lisa (Herb) Podenski; three sons: Victor (Kim) Vargas, Jr., Sam (Mary) Vargas, Scott (Samantha) Vargas; 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and two on the way; sister, Delores Good; other loving family members and many friends.

There will be a visitation for Vic on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2:00 until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Please call (219) 942-2109 or go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel
600 W. Old Ridge Rd
Oct
29
Service
7:00p.m.
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel
600 W. Old Ridge Rd
Funeral services provided by:
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
18 Entries
To the family you have my prayers, your dad was a great friend and may he rest in peace.
Thelma
Friend
October 26, 2020
I have many fond memories working with Vic at the City of Lake Station. I will always remember him as a heart of gold. His caring love he showed my family and I when needed goes beyond. My condolences to the family I know he will be missed. It is with a heavy heart I send my love and prayers to you all. R.I.P. dear friend.
Cyndy Weeks Hallar
Friend
October 26, 2020
Vic was a wonderful man who never complained. He was a hard worker, even through illness and several surgeries , he worked at the VFW. Always ready to help, we have many good memories of Vic and mourn his passing. He was quick to forgive, a fine example for his family to cherish. "Go rest high on that mountain, son, your work on earth is done"
Coke and Faye Tully
Friend
October 26, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.
October 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 25, 2020
You were a amazing man. When I was little I got in trouble nothing bad but I had community service and spent lots of hours with you and you gave me great advice. I will always have a place for you in my heart. You will be missed. Much love. Christine Aspros
Christine Garner
Neighbor
October 24, 2020
So sorry to hear.. Vic Sr. Will be missed! He was always there to help take care of my parents. Rest easy and my prayers go out to his family.
Lance Smelley
Friend
October 24, 2020
Vic, well miss you as a great person and fellow firefighter and EMT
Ken Corbeille
Friend
October 24, 2020
Rest in peace VICTOR YOU WILL BE MISSED BY MANY
Allen Varga
Friend
October 24, 2020
Vic was THE MAN!
Whenever I seen him, he was always sweet and kind to me. I knew I would walk away with a smile!
His ambulance crew was called to my dad's house, it was one of the last calls, for The Lake Station Ambulance Crews, he was so respectful, to my dad.
My dad fell. Vic kept calling him Chief and made sure the others knew he was a former LSPD Chief. Even though it had been over 30 years, since he was Chief.
Rest in peace! Enjoy the reunion with Marti and others!
And no sir, you can't send me to the convent!
Fair winds and following seas.
Laurie Orlich Canterbury
Laurie Canterbury
Friend
October 24, 2020
Victor was kind and very respectful. He had a great smile. He will be truly missed. So sorry for the family's loss. April Jordan from Chase Lake Station
April Jordan
October 24, 2020
He was the best papaw ever I'm really happy that he at least got to Salvador grow up a little bit and I'm going to tell sal about him every day and I will always have a picture of him above Salvador's bed I love you papaw you are most definitely going to be missed.
Antonio Vargas
Grandchild
October 23, 2020
RIP my friend. You will be missed.
Patty Peterson
Friend
October 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. Praying for comfort that only our good Lord can give. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I’m so glad that we were able to come by and visit when we were in Indiana. We love you all!
Mary Roberts
Family
October 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Vic's passing. May his loved ones stay strong at this time. He will be missed, but never forgotten. R.I.P. You are with many loved ones now. You have left wonderful memories upon everyone's heart that you have met. God's blessings today and everyday after that to the family.
Joe & Sonia Rivera
October 23, 2020
To Vic’s family. We are so sorry for your loss. Vic was one of the good guys & always had a good story to tell. God Bless you all. You are in our prayers.
Benny & Sis Williams
Friend
October 23, 2020
Vic was an outstanding lake station emt . he helped my whole family out numerous times . you will be missed
Amy bowgren
Friend
October 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to the Vargas family on the loss of Victor. I sure am going to miss him.
Dave Frederick
Friend
October 23, 2020