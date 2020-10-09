Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Victoria Marie "Vickie" Conover
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020

Victoria Marie Conover

VALPARAISO, IN -

Victoria Marie Conover, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born December 16, 1925 in Little River, KS to Dr. Carl F. and Effie R. (Nelson) Lindberg. Vickie graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Valparaiso University. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and a past member of P.E.O. She had total love for her family and an immense commitment to her household and beautification of her personal gardens. In September 2014, The Porter County Master Gardener Association awarded the "First-Ever" Garden Appreciation Certificate for Vickie's passionate desire to upgrade, maintain, and preserve her love of nature." She was truly a "Mom" that loved her family and friends.

On December 21, 1947 she married The Honorable William G. Conover, who preceded her in death in January of 2012. She is survived by their children: Charles W. (Karen) Conover of Valparaiso, IN, Steven G. Conover of Dallas, TX, R. Lee Conover of Michigan City, IN, William L. Conover of Bucharest, Romania, Paul R. Conover of Phoenix, AZ and David M. (Sarah) Conover of Troy, OH; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Carl (Effie) Lindberg: son, Garrett V. Conover; twin brother Victor Lindberg; brother Captain Charles Lindberg (USN); and sister, Signe Christopher.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Porter County Master Gardeners Association, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 301, Valparaiso, IN 46383; Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN 46385; or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Moeller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.