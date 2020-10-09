Victoria Marie Conover

VALPARAISO, IN -

Victoria Marie Conover, 94 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born December 16, 1925 in Little River, KS to Dr. Carl F. and Effie R. (Nelson) Lindberg. Vickie graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended Valparaiso University. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church and a past member of P.E.O. She had total love for her family and an immense commitment to her household and beautification of her personal gardens. In September 2014, The Porter County Master Gardener Association awarded the "First-Ever" Garden Appreciation Certificate for Vickie's passionate desire to upgrade, maintain, and preserve her love of nature." She was truly a "Mom" that loved her family and friends.

On December 21, 1947 she married The Honorable William G. Conover, who preceded her in death in January of 2012. She is survived by their children: Charles W. (Karen) Conover of Valparaiso, IN, Steven G. Conover of Dallas, TX, R. Lee Conover of Michigan City, IN, William L. Conover of Bucharest, Romania, Paul R. Conover of Phoenix, AZ and David M. (Sarah) Conover of Troy, OH; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Carl (Effie) Lindberg: son, Garrett V. Conover; twin brother Victor Lindberg; brother Captain Charles Lindberg (USN); and sister, Signe Christopher.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Porter County Master Gardeners Association, 155 Indiana Ave., Suite 301, Valparaiso, IN 46383; Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN 46385; or Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.