Victoria Priscilla "Little One" Benson (nee McLaren)

CROWN POINT, IN - Victoria Priscilla "Little One" Benson (nee McLaren), age 96, of Crown Point, IN , passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

Victoria is survived by her children: Sharon Benson and Marion (Larry) Hickman; grandson: Jeffrey (Maja) Hickman; great-grandchildren: Max and Lena; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Sidney; parents: Edson and Violet McLaren; brothers: Hugh Robert (Catherine) and Donald (Marge); and sister: Eleanor (Frank) Wotring.

Victoria was a former member of 43rd Avenue Presbyterian Church, a charter member of Christ Presbyterian Church and Free Spirit Interfaith Church, and was a faithful servant to her church. Victoria loved her church family; she was a former Deacon and loved sewing sequins for Mrs. Kringles Bazaar for many years. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1942, worked for the Government in the Rent Control Department for 5 years and was Treasurer of the Women's Association for many years. Victoria was also a member of the Deep River Dartball Team where she was known as "Vicious Vicky". She loved to travel and visit all of her many nieces and nephews and their families; all the way to her great-great-great-nephew. Victoria was a loving and caring mother and grandmother and our best friend. She was loved by all who knew her. Victoria felt so blessed to have her grandson and great-grandchildren to create memories with.

Private services were held with Rev. Doug Klukken officiating. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Funeral arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Free Spirit Church or Christ Presbyterian Church.

Visit Victoria's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.