Violet Louise Handley

Jan. 3, 1926 - Nov. 4, 2020

PUNTA GORDA, FL - Violet Louise Handley, age 94, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Violet was born January 3, 1926 in Gary, IN to the late William F. and Lou Allie (Haynes) Waggle.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Walter I Handley Sr; her son Billy Joe Handley; brother's Clifford and William F. Waggle, sister's Leona Wolfe and Mary Etta Oestreich.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Walter (Irene) Handley Jr., Ken Handley, Martin Handley; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Handley worked at US Steel (American Bridge Works) during WWII and in later years she worked as a waitress at various establishments. Her family is truly going to miss her generosity and love that she had for each and every one of them. Friends may visit Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 with a burial to take place following the visitation at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Handley family.