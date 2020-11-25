Menu
Virgil Francis Kolb
1925 - 2020
Sept. 18, 1925 - Nov. 19, 2020

NORRIDGE, IL - Virgil Francis Kolb, OP Lay Dominican, age 95, of Norridge, IL passed away on November 19, 2020.

Devoted husband of the late Lois Clover Kolb, loving father of John Kolb and Mary (Dennis) Zelasko; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Carissa) Zelasko, Kristen (Thomas) Hawkins, and Megan Zelasko; proud great grandfather of Virgil, Annie, and Charlie Hawkins. Virgil is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Jerome (Bernardine) Kolb, Clarence (Betty) Kolb, Lucille (James) Ikovic, Robert (Frances) Kolb, and Gerald (Jeanne) Kolb.

Virgil was a lifelong educator and served as principal for the Palos Heights School District, the Flossmoor School District and the Illinois Children's Hospital School in Chicago. He was active as a choir director at St. Anne Church in Hazel Crest and later became a devoted member of Divine Savior Church in Norridge for many years as well as the Dominican Laity. He and his wife, Lois were long time volunteers for Meals on Wheels.

Virgil always had a love of music ranging from opera and classical to big band. During his lifetime he enjoyed playing the clarinet, organ, and harmonica. Virgil greatly enjoyed being in the company of friends and family while sharing good conversation and many laughs.

A memorial Mass will take place at a future date during healthier times. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or St. Dominic Mission Society in Chicago. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.


Published by The Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
November 25, 2020
My condolences and prayers both with and for you in your loss. Virgil and Lois were always good examples and very good company. I knew them and their generous, grounded, genuine love of each other, their family, and the institutions they were part of. I know them through many years of Lay Dominican provincial activity. They were very supportive of me in a series of responsibilities and offices. Their spirit, even in the nursing home, was and remains an inspiration.
Joseph Komadina, past president, St. Albert the Great (Central) Province Lay Domin
Friend
November 23, 2020
I want to extend my sympathy to you Virgil’s family on behalf of the Lay Dominican Chapter, River Forest, IL Both your mother and father epitomized what it was to live out the Lay Dominican Vocation. We will pray for him and your mother at the next virtual meeting of out chapter on Saturday, December 5, 2020. At a later, safer, date, we will have a Mass said for him, as we did for your mother. Please contact me when you decide to do a memorial for him and so we can notify you of his Mass.
Therese Gaudio
[email protected]

Therese Gaudio
Friend
November 23, 2020