Virginia Jerzyk

LOWELL, IN - Virginia Jerzyk 95, of Lowell, IN, entered heaven Friday, October 30, 2020. She is survived by her son, Edward; son-in-law, Richard Paynter; grandchildren: Edward, Jr., Wendy (George) Miller; three great grandchildren; brothers: Alan and Wayne Fedosky; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; daughter, JoAnn Paynter; daughter-in-law, Beverly Jerzyk; siblings: Edward and Victor Fedosky and Juanita.

Virginia graduated from the University of IL, married Joseph and adopted their two children. She taught school for many years and was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lowell. Cremation will precede Visitation Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 2:00-3:00 p.m., concluding with Memorial Services at 3:00 p.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E Commercial Ave., Lowell. Private Burial in Calumet Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, to honor her, PLEASE support the Trinity Lutheran Church Food Pantry, P.O. Box 236, Lowell, IN 46356. www.sheetsfuneral.com

