Virginia M. "GG" "Ginny" Park (nee Willmoth)

August 28, 1927 - Dec. 3, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Virginia M. "GG" "Ginny" Park (nee Willmoth), age 93, of Portage, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters. Virginia was born in Hobart on August 28, 1927 to the late William and Ida Willmoth. She grew up in Hobart, where she worked at Dyche Drug Co. and also held the title of Miss Hobart in 1947. Virginia enjoyed being a member of the Winamac Old Auto Club and the Lake County Gardening Club. She was fearlessly independent and selfless. She will be remembered as the epitome of a kind, caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her three daughters: Charlene (Alan) Warren of Portage, Deborah (Blake) Benedict of Valparaiso and Marcia (John) Eilers of Hobart; six grandchildren: Shelley (Dave) Brown, Joe (Erin) Warren, Blake Benedict II, Craig Benedict, Tara (Jeff) Kleefisch and Gina (James) Bickers; eleven great grandchildren: Kami, Lainie, Hannah, Abby, Aubrey, Trinity, Logan, Alex, Aaron, Aven & Kane; and many other loving family and dear friends.

Virginia was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl; brothers: William Knute Willmoth, Richard Willmoth, and Fern Stout.

Visitation for Virginia will be Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN 46342, with a private family service to follow. Virginia will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to Lake County COVID-19 restrictions attendance will be limited to 25 people at one time. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be available. We ask that everyone helps us in keeping everyone safe and practices social distancing.