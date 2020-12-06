Menu
Virginia M. "Ginny" "GG" Park
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 28, 1927
DIED
December 3, 2020

Virginia M. "GG" "Ginny" Park (nee Willmoth)

August 28, 1927 - Dec. 3, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Virginia M. "GG" "Ginny" Park (nee Willmoth), age 93, of Portage, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters. Virginia was born in Hobart on August 28, 1927 to the late William and Ida Willmoth. She grew up in Hobart, where she worked at Dyche Drug Co. and also held the title of Miss Hobart in 1947. Virginia enjoyed being a member of the Winamac Old Auto Club and the Lake County Gardening Club. She was fearlessly independent and selfless. She will be remembered as the epitome of a kind, caring and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her three daughters: Charlene (Alan) Warren of Portage, Deborah (Blake) Benedict of Valparaiso and Marcia (John) Eilers of Hobart; six grandchildren: Shelley (Dave) Brown, Joe (Erin) Warren, Blake Benedict II, Craig Benedict, Tara (Jeff) Kleefisch and Gina (James) Bickers; eleven great grandchildren: Kami, Lainie, Hannah, Abby, Aubrey, Trinity, Logan, Alex, Aaron, Aven & Kane; and many other loving family and dear friends.

Virginia was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl; brothers: William Knute Willmoth, Richard Willmoth, and Fern Stout.

Visitation for Virginia will be Monday, December 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart, IN 46342, with a private family service to follow. Virginia will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to Lake County COVID-19 restrictions attendance will be limited to 25 people at one time. Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be available. We ask that everyone helps us in keeping everyone safe and practices social distancing. Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to share condolences with the family.



Published by The Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart, IN 46342
Dec
7
Funeral service
Rees Funeral Home - Hobart Chapel (Private family service)
600 West Old Ridge Road , Hobart, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Rees Funeral Home, Hobart Chapel - Hobart
My heart goes out to you and your family in this time. Virginia was well loved by so many and I know it will not be easy losing her. Remind one another today of what a wonderful woman she has been in each of your lives. You are all in my thoughts and prayers, continuously.
Jessa Swearingen
Acquaintance
December 5, 2020
Sending my prayers to comfort your hearts. Love you all!!
Jennifer Gray
Friend
December 5, 2020
Our deepest sympathy on the loss our your mother. May the Lord carry you all through this.
Patricia Zark
December 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss, please know your family is in my prayers.
Tina Phillips
Friend
December 4, 2020
Praying for your family
Diana Kitching
Friend
December 4, 2020
Deborah Benedict
December 4, 2020
Char... My sincerest thoughts are with you and your family.
Lynn Heintz
December 3, 2020
Marcia thoughts and prayers to you, Gina and John during this difficult time.
Darren McCloud
December 3, 2020