Virginia M. Wagonblast (nee Smith)

CROWN POINT, IN - Virginia M. Wagonblast (nee Smith), age 94, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Virginia is survived by her children: Sandra (David) Jobe of Connersville, Carole Johnson of Crown Point, Carl (Lilly) Wagonblast of Merrillville; grandchildren: Tracy (Tim) Hall, Holley (Greg) Gay, David (Lisa) Jobe, Karen (Ben) Benedict, Jeff Johnson, April Wagonblast, Wynonna Wagonblast, Hope Wagonblast and Selena Wagonblast; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Jordan; and many nieces and nephews.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; parents: Harry and Hazel Smith; son-in-law, Ted Johnson; and sister, Mildred Kesler.

Virginia attended Christian Science Society and was a retired Bookkeeper at Crown Feed, as well as a local title company. Virginia was an avid Elvis Fan.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 4, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Funeral Services will be Private for the family with interment at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Virginia's name to Christian Science Society, 400 S. Main St., Crown Point, IN 46307.

Visit Virginia's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.