Walter Frank Volk, Jr.

LANSING, IL - Walter Frank Volk Jr., age 78, of Lansing, Il, passed away at Franciscan Health in Munster on Monday, October 19, 2020. He is survived by sons: Jason Volk and Joe Volk; his brother, Tom Volk and nephew, James Volk. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Henrietta Volk, and sister, Carol Smith.

Wally earned a living working in the construction industry; he was truly at home on a construction site. The commercial real estate he helped build included a wide range of facilities such as conventional and specialty office like medical facilities and dialysis clinics, and industrial property used for warehouse, light manufacturing, and shipping/distribution purposes. He was a member of the carpenter union for a time and spent many years working for his brother Tom's construction company Volk, Inc.

Wally adored his sons and cherished his friends with whom he spent his final years. His friends provided him great joy, companionship and purpose and his sons could not be more grateful to them all. And, according to his brother Tom, Wally was a fantastic dancer.

Wally served his country during the Vietnam War as a Marine. Shortly after he was drafted, he was put in charge of 200 men in flight school and was commended for having the most efficient and effective team of its kind that year. Enlisted for four years, he earned the National Defense Service Metal, Good Conduct Metal, Vietnam Service Metal and Rifle Expert. Last duty assignment and major command: H&MC-33, MAG-33, 3dMAW.

Wally's friends are celebrating his life at the American Legion Post #697 in Lansing, IL, from 3:00p.m. to 5:00p.m. on Sunday, October 25th. Wally will be buried on Monday, October 26th at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Walter's care.

www.schroederlauer.com