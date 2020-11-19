Wanda L. Smith

Jan 31, 1927 - Nov. 16, 2020

MUNSTER, IN - Wanda L. Smith, age 93, passed away peacefully November 16, 2020 at Hartsfield Village in Munster, IN. Wanda was born January 31, 1927 in Moorman, KY. She was one of eight children of the late James F. and Flora Ella Smith. Wanda married Arthur B. Smith in 1942 and moved to East Chicago, IN and lived there until 1979 when they retired and moved back to Hartford, KY. In 2017 Wanda moved back to Munster, IN residing at Hartsfield Village. Wanda was a devoted wife and mother, excellent cook, homemaker and gardener. She loved and enjoyed her children and was always there for them.

Wanda was the oldest member of the Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville, KY. She kept her faith close to her heart and lived it daily.

Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Arthur B. Smith; son James, daughter Charlotte Sutter; sisters: Moline Rowan, Dorothy Foster, Bonnie Hall Moseley and brother John Smith.

Wanda is survived by her three sons: Olan (Rose) Smith of Blue Grass, IA, Randall (Donna Wright) Smith of Schererville, IN, Danny (Jane) Smith of Highland, IN and son-in-law Lynn Sutter of Schaumburg, IL. She also leaves two daughters: Theresa (Alan) Thompson of Springfield, OH and Sandra (Tom) Gibertini of North Aurora, IL. Also surviving are ten grandchildren, four step grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren. Survivors also include her sister-in-law Doris F. Smith; her brothers: James (Florence) Smith of Hartford, KY, Darrel Smith of Lucas, KY, William "Dwight" (Billie) Smith of Hartford, KY; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020, at Providence Baptist Church near Fordsville, KY. Friends may visit with the family from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, KY and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial will follow in Smith Family Cemetery . Online condolences may be sent to:bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Wanda L. Smith to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington D.C., 20090-6011; Phone (800) 272-3900. Due to the "Coronavirus", we ask when visiting and paying your respects, please wear mask and use social distancing.