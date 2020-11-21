William "Bill" Dennis Deem

HOBART, IN - William "Bill" Dennis Deem, age 67, of Hobart, IN passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 after a quick battle with lung cancer.

Bill is survived by his wife of 28 years, Sherry (nee Mullins); children: Janell (Eric) Gill, Kristy Adamson (nee Kammer), Daniel Deem, Jason (Jessica) Kammer, and Desirae Deem; grandchildren: Tyler Ruiz, Brandon Leon, Derek Stobaugh, Joshua Gill, Natalie Gill, Carter Adamson, Ella Kammer; mother Mary Lois Putman (nee Lovings); step-father Richard Putman; siblings: Richard (Diane) Deem; Bonnie (Del) LaTulip, Laura Hafner, Annette (George) Pettigrew, Suzanne (Eric) Brandt, Renee (Rob) Henderson, Wendy Deem; numerous and loving cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and his loyal dog, Rece. Bill was preceded in death by his father Herman Deem, sister Gracie Petty and nephew Steven Deem.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hammond (Hessville) IN with Dan Nichols, Minister officiating. Private cremation will follow. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be required.

Bill was a graduate of Merrillville High School class of 1971. He worked at Arcelor Mittal for most of his life. He enjoyed golf and history. He cherished spending time with his family and doting on Sherry, the love of his life. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who will be deeply missed. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.