William (Bill) Franklin Satterlee, III

CHICAGO, IL - William (Bill) Franklin Satterlee, III, 82, of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Bill is survived by his wife, Joellen; daughters: Kathleen Blake (Tracy) of Honeoye, NY, Karen Porter (Chris) of Cincinnati, OH, Anne Mackiewicz (Michael) of Broomfield, CO, and stepdaughter, Erin Shencopp of Chicago. He was beloved by his extended family, including two former spouses: Martha McAtee and Nancy Satterlee, with whom he maintained friendships; two former stepsons; 11 grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Born February 25, 1938, Bill grew up in Sewickley, PA, graduated from Marietta College, OH, and Valparaiso University School of Law, and was a military veteran.

He practiced law at Hoeppner, Wagner, and Evans in Valparaiso, IN, for nearly 50 years, and was a long-term managing partner. Bill was an experienced trial lawyer and certified mediator who received some of the highest awards in the legal profession. He served many Indiana communities and organizations, including as a former director of the Indiana Continuing Legal Education forum, member of the Indiana State Bar Association, the Northwest Indiana Business Council, and the Gary Literacy Coalition (Emeritus member).

In addition to his legal career, Bill engaged in a variety of creative ventures. He enjoyed art, photography, music, and acting. He co-hosted a weekly radio program, "The Feeling of Jazz," with Kent Lindquist and David Woodworth, on WPLR (previously WWJY), owned an agency casting extras for films and television in Chicago, and acted as an extra in movies and shows shot in Chicago. He encouraged artistic talents in those he loved. Bill was also a co-creator of Lifestyles store in Valparaiso, IN. Bill loved Chicago, its clubs, art and jazz festivals, museums, especially the Art Institute, Gay Pride parade, and his beloved White Sox. After moving to Chicago in 2016, he became an active member of the Lakeview Presbyterian Church. Bill enjoyed spending time near the water, whether in Chicago, IL, at Flint Lake, IN, or Sarasota, FL. Bill was an avid golfer, runner, and a voracious reader. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

A memorial service is being planned for 2021 after Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Gary Literacy Coalition, 650 Grant Street, Suite 8, Gary, IN 46404 (checks) or via PayPay: [email protected]