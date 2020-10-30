Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William G. "Bill" Shea

William "Bill" G. Shea

GARY, IN - On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, William "Bill" G. Shea (59), died peacefully at home, following a long illness. He is survived by his daughter, Danielle (Boer) Warneke; five siblings: Sheila (Rick) Alberson, Carolyn (Jim) Cothran, Chuck (Terri) Cummins, Doreen Cummins, and David (Melissa) Cummins; and many nephews, nieces, and granddaughters. Per Bill's wishes, cremation took place soon after his passing. No formal services will be held. Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.