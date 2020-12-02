William H. Jahns

Oct. 24, 1929 - Nov. 30, 2020

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - William H. Jahns, 91, Michigan City, IN, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. in Northwest Health-Porter, Valparaiso, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 402 E. Coolspring Ave., Michigan City, IN with Bruce Reyes officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Michigan City, IN. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 4, 2020 at the church. The OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN is handling arrangements.

He was born October 24, 1929 in La Porte, IN to the late William H. and Pearl (Cox) Jahns. On February 25, 1957 in Logansport, IN he married Sylvia A. (Stevens) Jahns who preceded December 1, 1994.

Surviving are two daughters: Patricia (Keith) Oszuscik of Plymouth, IN, Ellen Helmken of Summerville, SC; son, Mark (Danae) Jahns of Greenwood, IN; six grandchildren: Sara (Scott) Ross of Plymouth, IN, Andrew (Sierra) Oszuscik, Lisa (Jacob) Hill of Summerville, SC, Eric Helmken of Michigan City, IN, Matthew Jahns of Indianapolis, IN, Alex Jahns of Austin, TX; five great-grandchildren: Mackenzie Ross, Madison Ross, Brent Ross, Gavin Hill, Alexandria Oszuscik; he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Edward Helmken; two sisters, Esther May Weaver, Alice Pearl Eggers.

William retired in 1995 as an accountant for Von Tobel Lumber in Valparaiso after working there for 20 years. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. William was very tech savvy and loved to travel.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 402 E. Coolspring Ave. Michigan City, IN 46360.

