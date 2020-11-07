Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William James Kelley Sr.

William James Kelley, Sr.

March 20, 1943 - Oct. 30, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - William James Kelley, Sr. fondly called Kelley, was born March 20, 1943, in Jackson, Mississippi. In 1946, his loving parents, Percy and Louise brought him to the southside of Chicago, IL, (Bronzeville area).

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Gwendolyn and their children; his beloved sister, Jackie Whitted (Keith); and his son, Jaime Bell; special daughter, Lolita Jones.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the State of Illinois because of the COVID-19 virus, a private Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to: https://www.chicagoyouthcenters.org/kelleysr-memorial


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.