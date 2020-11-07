William James Kelley, Sr.

March 20, 1943 - Oct. 30, 2020

CHICAGO, IL - William James Kelley, Sr. fondly called Kelley, was born March 20, 1943, in Jackson, Mississippi. In 1946, his loving parents, Percy and Louise brought him to the southside of Chicago, IL, (Bronzeville area).

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife, Gwendolyn and their children; his beloved sister, Jackie Whitted (Keith); and his son, Jaime Bell; special daughter, Lolita Jones.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the State of Illinois because of the COVID-19 virus, a private Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to: https://www.chicagoyouthcenters.org/kelleysr-memorial