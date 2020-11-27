William Leslie Beaver

BROWNSVILLE, TX - Sadly, William Leslie Beaver, of Brownsville, TX, age 93, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

He is survived by four children: William (Highland, IN), Joseph (Valparaiso, IN), Anthony (Kristyn), Niles, MI, Marianne Lesniewski (Anthony), Dyer, IN. Also six grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Furthermore, Bill leaves behind three sisters: Ina Lee (Terre Haute, IN), Carolyn (Covington, IN), and Marilyn (Lafayette, IN); along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Bill was a member of the "Greatest Generation." He proudly served in the Merchant Marines during the end of World War II; and then the Army during the Korean War.

Born in Hedrick, IN (Warren County), July 6, 1927, he grew up in the Veedersburg, IN area before making his way to northwest IN. He resided for a time in north Hammond, IN, then Hessville, eventually settling in Highland, IN. After retirement he moved to Brownsville, TX in 1993. Dad totally loved life at Winter Haven Resort in Brownsville, where he will be sadly missed by so many friends that he made at the park. His children enjoyed visiting him at this beautiful resort community in the Rio Grande Valley.

Dad began his working career at Sinclair Oil Refinery (East Chicago, IN). He retired from BP Amoco (Whiting, IN) in 1992. In the 1960's and 1970's he also took on part time jobs (painting and roofing to name a couple of them) to better support his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Brownsville, TX on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. A future memorial service is planned at a yet to be determined site in IN. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery, Otis, IN. Donations to Sunshine Haven, Inc. (Hospice), P.O. Box 4478, Brownsville, TX 78523, would be greatly appreciated.