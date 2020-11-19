William "Bill" Padgett

LOWELL, IN - William "Bill" Padgett, 64, of Lowell, IN passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

He is survived by his wife and sugar pie, Jeannie Myers-Padgett; children: Jennifer (Marlon) Booth, Jamie (Vern) Seay, John (Josephine) Harper, William "Bill" (Janette) Padgett; grandchildren: Lexi, Morgan, Leah, Peyton, Tyler; two great grandchildren; siblings, Joy Heckler and Jeff (Alicia) Padgett. Preceded in death by his mother, Dianne Wielgorecki; grandson, Justin Harper.

Bill was a member of the Mexico Chiquito coffee group.

Cremation will precede Memorial Visitation, Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.sheetsfuneral.com

