William "Bill" Padgett
1956 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1956
DIED
November 17, 2020

William "Bill" Padgett

LOWELL, IN - William "Bill" Padgett, 64, of Lowell, IN passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

He is survived by his wife and sugar pie, Jeannie Myers-Padgett; children: Jennifer (Marlon) Booth, Jamie (Vern) Seay, John (Josephine) Harper, William "Bill" (Janette) Padgett; grandchildren: Lexi, Morgan, Leah, Peyton, Tyler; two great grandchildren; siblings, Joy Heckler and Jeff (Alicia) Padgett. Preceded in death by his mother, Dianne Wielgorecki; grandson, Justin Harper.

Bill was a member of the Mexico Chiquito coffee group.

Cremation will precede Memorial Visitation, Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 11:00 AM-3:00 PM at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's, of 50 people, adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate all family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO BE WORN PROPERLY AT ALL TIMES.


Published by The Times on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 3:00p.m.
Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services
604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, Indiana 46356
