William R. "Bill" Lindgren

August 6, 1929 - Nov. 28, 2020

MERRILLVILLE, IN - William R. "Bill" Lindgren, age 91, of Merrillville, IN, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Lou; son, David (Sonya) Lindgren; daughter, Maryann Lindgren (Phil) McDaniel; granddaughters: Maria and Hannah; sister, Janet (Darnell) Blume; several nieces and nephews; and many life-long friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Carl and Celia Lindgren; and sister, Bonnie Ellis.

Bill was born in Hibbing, MN on August 6, 1929 and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1947. He attended Hibbing Junior College, followed by University of Minnesota where he earned a Civil Engineering Degree - Class of 1952. Bill came to Gary, IN shortly thereafter, and began his career at US Steel. That career lasted 32 years until he retired as a Sheet Mill Superintendent in 1984.

Bill was a long-time member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Merrillville. He was an active participant in many sports (golf, ice skating, XC skiing and hiking). He loved travel, the outdoors, and most of all, his family. Some of his favorite places were the Indiana Dunes, the mountains of the American West and his home state of Minnesota. He had many wonderful trips to Europe, Sweden and Alaska. Bill played many rounds of golf at US Steel Supervisors Club in Hobart, of which he was a charter member. He had the same seats at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway each Memorial Day weekend for nearly 50 years. Finally, Bill and Mary Lou always had a dog at their side, as he liked to say "Fifty years of Golden Retrievers" that brought them much comfort.

Nothing made Bill happier, however, than hours spent with his family. He was very proud of their accomplishments and activities. He will be missed by many, but we are grateful to our Lord Jesus Christ for welcoming Bill home.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral Services will be private with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given in Bill's name to: Guiding Eyes for the Blind, PO Box 97007, Washington, DC 20090-7007.

Visit Bill's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com, 219-769-3322.