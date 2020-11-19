William "Bill" Robert Pelke

Sept. 16, 1947 - Nov. 12, 2020

ANCHORAGE, AK - The world lost a giant in the movement to abolish the death penalty when Bill Pelke passed away of a heart attack on November 12, 2020 at his Anchorage home. Bill was born September 16, 1947, in Lebanon, IN, to Robert and Lola Pelke. He graduated from Illiana Christian High School in Lansing, IL, in 1965. At age nineteen, he began a career as a steelworker at Bethlehem Steel that would last for thirty years, interrupted from 1967-68 by a tour of duty with the United States Army in Vietnam, where he received a Purple Heart. Bill earned a B.S. degree in Theology from Hyles-Anderson College in Crown Point, IN in 1977.

On May 14, 1985, a tragic event changed the trajectory of his life. His beloved grandmother, Ruth Pelke, was brutally murdered in her Indiana home by four teenagers. A fifteen-year-old girl named Paula Cooper was deemed the ringleader and sentenced to death, becoming the youngest person on death row in the United States. Bill initially supported Paula's death sentence, but, sitting high in his crane on November 2, 1986, he experienced a transformation. Tears in his eyes, he realized that his grandmother, a woman of great faith and kindness, would not want the young girl to be executed. A devout man himself, Bill asked God to give him love and compassion for Paula and her family, for his grandmother's sake. By the time he got down from the crane, he had learned what he described as "the most important lesson of my life: …the healing power of forgiveness."

That day Bill made God two promises: that he would give God the honor and glory for any success that came to his life as a result of forgiving Paula, and that he would walk through any door that opened as a result of that forgiveness. For the rest of his life, Bill kept both promises.

Bill befriended Paula and embraced the movement to abolish the death penalty. For over three decades, he told his story across the globe, becoming one of the world's most prominent and ardent opponents of capital punishment. He served in the leadership of several major abolition organizations, including the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Death Penalty Action, and the World Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, and received many awards for his work, including NCADP's Abolitionist of the Year. In 1994, Bill co-founded the Annual Fast and Vigil to Abolish the Death Penalty, an event held each summer in front of the United States Supreme Court. He stood vigil countless times at death rows across the country. After moving to Alaska in 1999, Bill became a stalwart supporter of Alaskans Against the Death Penalty, adored not only for his constancy and vision, but for the famous macaroni and cheese and deviled eggs he brought to every gathering.

The organization closest to Bill's heart was Journey of Hope…From Violence to Healing, a group of murder victims' family members he co-founded to spread the message that the death penalty is not the answer to violent crime. "The answer," Bill always said, "is love and compassion for all of humanity." For over 25 years, the Journey organized speaking tours in over 40 states and 15 countries, bringing together murder victims' family members, death row family members, families of the executed, exonerees from death row, former prison wardens, faith leaders, and others who had seen the inhumanity of the death penalty first-hand. Bill held a special place in his heart for the many brothers, sisters, and new best friends he made on the Journeys, and he had a gift for making his love and affection clearly felt. One of the highlights of Bill's last year was welcoming Paula Cooper's sister Rhonda to the 2019 Journey of Hope in Ohio.

Perhaps Bill's greatest legacy was modeling how to have a heart that opened to everyone, unconditionally, and how to persist humbly against great odds. He was an ambassador for peace and justice who is deeply missed by legions of friends and colleagues who felt privileged and grateful to be part of his journey and remain committed to continuing his work.

While Bill's commitment to his calling often took him away from home, he was a family man who treasured time with his loved ones. He is survived by his partner of 22 years, Kathy Harris; three children: Christina Pelke, Robert Pelke (Tami), and Rebecca Pelke Bigsbee; two stepchildren whom he considered his own: Kennie Michiaels and Taniya Michiaels; fourteen grandchildren: Blake, Kyle, Corey, Jake, Katie, Hailey, Madisyn, Myley, Kendyll, Leah, Damian, Angila, Robert and Alyssa; six great-grandchildren: Hunter, Holden, Cammie, Gage, Raylee and Landon; his sister and brother-in-law, Dottie and Frank Mckay; former wives: Mary Pelke and Judy Knapp; and his god daughter Candise Mula. He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepson Jamie Michiaels.

Because of the pandemic, a celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date. A viewing will be held via Zoom on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, with arrangements by Evergreen Memorial Chapel in Anchorage.

Join Zoom Meeting: Meeting ID: 959 9180 9915 Passcode: funeral https://zoom.us/j/95991809915?pwd=ZEVjVG15WXZpSVprQ3FCbUVuNkVLZz09

Bill's family invites everyone to put a candle in the window on Human Rights Day, December 10, 2020 in memory of his love and his light. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome at www.journeyofhope.org.