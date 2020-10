William Steinbeck

IN LOVING MEMORY OF WILLIAM STEINBECK ON HIS 12TH BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

10/24/1937 - 6/26/2009 May the winds of love blow softly and whisper so you'll hear, "We will always love and miss you and wish that you were here."

Loving Wife, Anne; Sons: Bill (Tina); David (Joanna) and Grandchildren.