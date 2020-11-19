William "Booger" T. Thompson

THORNTON, IL - William "Booger" T. Thompson, age 85, of Thornton, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife Marti Thompson, nee Lawson; his children: Chuck (Jackie) McCrary, Greg (Trinette) McCrary, the late Mike McCrary, Judy Rietveld, Bill Thompson, Bob Thompson, and Jane Mullner; grandfather of: Jessica, Clint, Kaitlyn, Ray, Becky, Tyler; and many other grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Preceded in death by his parents William and Alice Thompson.

Visitation Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. (Due to the increase in Covid cases and out of consideration of everyone, masks will be required and social distancing is necessary.) Memorial contributions may be given to Shriner's Hospital.

