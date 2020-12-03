William "Wild Bill" Truett

MUNSTER, IN - William "Wild Bill" Truett, age 52, of Munster, IN passed away November 23, 2020.

Survived by his two daughters: Olivia and Natasha; their mother, Gretchen Westerkamp; sister, Tina Truett (Pope); nieces: Jaci Holt (Josh) and Erika Pope; many nieces; nephews and extended family. Preceded in death by parents, Archie (Clarence) Truett and Colette Truett.

One of the first tattoo artists in NWI with Young Guns and BodyRites; his knowledge was endless, his love was fierce, and he took in every drop of life he could.

Private services will be held for family only at Castle Hill and Memorial services will be held for friends and family when gathering is safe.

