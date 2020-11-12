Menu
Willie Mae Washington
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020

Willie Mae Washington

June 4, 1944 - Nov. 5, 2020

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Willie Mae passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Aperion Care in Michigan City. She was 76 years of age.

Every Sunday, Willie Mae would provide meals for the homeless on 5th Avenue in Gary, IN. She was known as the "Spicy Cabbage Lady." She worked in the medical field for years. She would literally help anyone and give the shirt off her back.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. L. Stokes and Mary Lee Hudson; her ex-husband Charles Clark and her son Charles Clark Jr. and finally her husband O'Neal Washington.

Willie Mae leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving daughter Michelle Clark-Blakely, of Michigan City; two loving grandchildren: Promise LaJoy Blakely and Unique LaRae Blakely; five brothers: Lonzo Ward, Ben Hudson, HB Hudson, William Hudson, Danny Hudson all of Pickens MS; one Honorary Sister Henrietta Blakely of East Chicago, IN; she also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other friends and family.

Visitation to the public will be Friday November 13, 2020 10:00–11:00 a.m.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 3831 Main St., East Chicago. DIVINITY funeral home is entrusted with arrangements. www.divinityfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN 46312
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Divinity Funeral Home
3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN 46312
Funeral services provided by:
Divinity Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.