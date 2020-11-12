Willie Mae Washington

June 4, 1944 - Nov. 5, 2020

MICHIGAN CITY, IN - Willie Mae passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Aperion Care in Michigan City. She was 76 years of age.

Every Sunday, Willie Mae would provide meals for the homeless on 5th Avenue in Gary, IN. She was known as the "Spicy Cabbage Lady." She worked in the medical field for years. She would literally help anyone and give the shirt off her back.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. L. Stokes and Mary Lee Hudson; her ex-husband Charles Clark and her son Charles Clark Jr. and finally her husband O'Neal Washington.

Willie Mae leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving daughter Michelle Clark-Blakely, of Michigan City; two loving grandchildren: Promise LaJoy Blakely and Unique LaRae Blakely; five brothers: Lonzo Ward, Ben Hudson, HB Hudson, William Hudson, Danny Hudson all of Pickens MS; one Honorary Sister Henrietta Blakely of East Chicago, IN; she also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other friends and family.

Visitation to the public will be Friday November 13, 2020 10:00–11:00 a.m.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 3831 Main St., East Chicago. DIVINITY funeral home is entrusted with arrangements. www.divinityfuneralhome.com.