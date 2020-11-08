Ysobel F. Lewen

VALPARAISO, IN -

Ysobel F. Lewen, 93, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away in her home on October 30, 2020. She was born to parents Millard and Jessie Peachar, on September 25, 1927 in Chicago, IL. The family also had a summer home at Porter Beach in Indiana where Ysobel met Clifford Lewen. They were married on April 3, 1948 in Chicago, IL. Together they raised two children: Ronald and Roberta.

Ysobel worked at her father's monument shop and at the Florsheim Shoe Company prior to marrying Cliff and starting a family. She took great joy in her family and raising their two children.

She enjoyed doing Tai Chi, Crossword Puzzles, Jigsaw Puzzles and watching game shows. Her sharp mind and quick wit made her a popular teammate on family game nights! Most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren!

Ysobel was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-two (72) years, Clifford; and is survived by her children: Ron (Amy) Lewen, and Roberta (Clint) Marshall; her grandchildren: Jamie (Nick) Fox, Daniel Marshall, Kristen Lewen, Kacie Marshall, and Morgan Marshall; and her great grandchildren: Quinn Fox and Ethan Fox.

The family will celebrate Ysobel's life in a private ceremony. They have asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1&_ga=2.74162394.996569098.1604149906-501201735.1604149906&utm_expid=.kDkzVS-SRYS9fURVaxriUg.0&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.alz.org%2F) Arrangements made by Dykes Funeral Home, Inc., Valparaiso IN, (219) 462-3125.