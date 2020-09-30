Robert Edward "Bob" Cooper



October 12, 1942 - September 19, 2020



Robert Edward "Bob" Cooper was born on October 12, 1942 to the late Leona Avery Cooper and the late Robert "Buck" Cooper in Opelika, AL. Bob was a 1960 graduate of J.W. Darden High School. He was a 1965 graduate of Tuskegee Institute. In July 1966, Bob married Bernice Gooch.



Bob was drafted into the United States Army in 1967 and did basic training at Fort Campbell in Kentucky. Other duty stations included Fort Benning, GA; Fort Meade, MD; Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), Vietnam and Fort Huachuca, AZ.



After leaving the Army, Bob worked as an Intelligence Investigator with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Washington, DC. Later he taught in the Baltimore City Public School System. Bob also served as a Floor Supervisor with the United States Postal Service.



Bob was a member of Thompson Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church in Opelika. He transferred his membership to Pennsylvania Ave A.M.E. Zion Church after settling in Baltimore. He was a member of the Brotherhood Ministry and active in Sunday School.



Bob was an active member of the Woodlawn Senior Citizen Center in Baltimore County.



Other than his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Alvin Leonza "Lonnie" Cooper. Bob leaves to cherish his memory: a son, Reginald Edward Cooper (Atlanta, GA); a daughter, Yolanda Ledene Cooper (Washington, DC); a sister, Maxine Cooper Lee (Columbus, GA); special cousin, John R. Hughley, Jr. (Atlanta, GA) and a host of beloved extended family members and cherished friends.



Funeral service will be Friday October 2, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Pennsylvania Avenue A.M.E. Zion Church, Baltimore, MD 21201 (4100) 728-7416.



Vaughn Green Funeral Services P.A.



Randallstown, MD 410-655-0015

