Barbara Nelms EdwardsGraveside service for Mrs. Barbara Jean Nelms Edwards, 58, of Opelika, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Garden Hills Cemetery. Pastor Johnnie Nelms will officiate.Mrs. Edwards passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Zion At The Hill AME Zion Church and attended Beauregard High School.Public viewing will be held Wednesday from 4-6 pm.She is survived by: her husband, James Edwards of Opelika, AL; two sons, Charles Nelms and Donta Nelms both of Opelika, AL; grandchildren, Ayanna Lindsay, Jakira Chambers, Mynaja Nelms, Jara Nelms, Charles Nelms, Jr., Justin Nelms, Kymari McCants, Tristan Nelms, Tyler Nelms, Madison Beavers, London Beavers, Kailyn Parker, Antwome Frazier, Quinasia Calloway, Alazae Nelms, Christine Nelms, Sydney Galloway, Donta Nelms, Jr.; three great grandchildren; one sister, Clara (Robert) Ross of Opelika, AL; three brothers, Jeff (Jeanette) Nelms, Pastor Johnnie (Vanessa) Nelms and Bobby (Deloris) Nelms all of Opelika, AL; a step brother, Frank Beasley of Opelika, AL; special friends, Melila Calloway, Felecia Bickerstaff, Keysha McCullough and Brandy Maddox; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.