Stanley Joseph Zenisek, Jr.January 11, 1939 - September 28, 2020Stanley Joseph Zenisek Jr passed away on September 28, 2020 in Opelika, AL. Visitation will be on October 2nd from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 pm, Brother William David Jones officiating.Stan was born in Chagrin Falls, Ohio to Stanley Joseph Zenisek Sr. and Laura Eileen Lannver of Chagrin Falls. He attended Newbury High School. He married Priscilla Regina Hall on September 12, 1961 in Crawford, AL. Stan worked in construction and was a natural carpenter. He served in the Ohio State National Guard and the United States Navy where he was a Gunners Mate Third Class. He also did Blueprint Reading and Sketch. Stan enjoyed bowling, fishing, shrimping/crabbing, piddling around, and entertaining with his family and friends.Stan is preceded in death by his father Stanley Joseph Zenisek Sr. and mother Laura Eileen Lannver. Stan is survived by his beloved wife Priscilla Regina Zenisek, daughter Darlene Gullatte Roberts (Michael), son Stanley Paul Zenisek, daughter Phyllis Kathleen Patterson (Mike), daughter Melinda Regina Zenisek; grandchildren: Steven Randolph (Chelsea), Joseph Randolph, Josh Patterson, Jade Randolph, Ashlee Patterson, Samual Gullatte, Kathryn Gullatte, Finn Adams, Sydney Beville, and Ashlyn Beville; great grandchildren: Hunter Randolph, Maria Gullatte, and Eleanor Randolph; brother Kirk Zenisek, sisters: Sonya Krejci and Charlene Zenisek Pruitt.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to an organization of your choice in his name.