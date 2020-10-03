Menu
Rodney O'Neal Finley Jr.
Mr. Rodney O'Neal Finley, Jr.

Mr. Rodney O'Neal Finley, Jr., 23 of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at EAMC-Lanier Hospital in Valley, AL.

Public Viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 12:00 pm until 6:00 pm CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, 2:00 pm CST at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church in Camp Hill, AL, Pastor Justin Freeman; Officiating and Rev. Terence Huguley, Eulogist

His memories will forever be cherished by: his mother, Tonya Wilkerson of Birmingham, AL; his father, Rodney (Angela) Finley of LaFayette, AL; one daughter, Promise Marlone of Opelika, AL; three sisters, Cierra Bledsoe of LaFayette, AL, Jamelia (Jimmy R.) Wilkerson of Dadeville, AL and Ashley (Antonio) Underwood of Birmingham, AL; four brothers, Markez (Sharonte J.) Wilkerson of Dadeville, AL, Roderick Finley, Ryan Finley and Demetrius (Valerie) Pitts of Auburn, AL; his grandfather, Eddie Lewis Finley of LaFayette, AL; aunt, Aretha (Orentha) Holloway of Marlboro, MD; nieces and nephews, Tykeith Askew, Elijah Russell, Monika and Karter Pitts, Markevious Wilkerson, Chyna and Kash Wilkerson and Major Russell; a special friend, Natasha Marlone of Opelika, AL; special family and as brothers and sisters, Keiya Baker, Shakeyna (KeeKee) Postell, Marissa Lockhart, Tynesha Sistrunk, Jasmine Sistrunk, Ryan Edwards, Tavorick Black, Kendrevious Baker, Terry Sistrunk, Kerri Wilkerson; special uncles, Montrellous Maddox and Bryant Maddox; special aunt, Charlotte Holloway; a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home
612 Mlk Dr Se P.O. Box 361, Lafayette, AL 36862
Oct
3
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church
, Camp Hill, Alabama
