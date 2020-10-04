Ronnie Wayne MeyersJuly 5, 1948 - October 2, 2020Ronnie Wayne Meyers passed away on October 2, 2020 after a long and courageous fight against several complications derived from Covid-19.He was born on July 5, 1948 in Nacona, Texas to Norris and Kleita Meyers. Ron was a graduate of the University of Texas School of Pharmacy located in Austin, Texas in December 1971 and became a lifelong dedicated Texas Longhorn. After graduating his first employment as a pharmacist was at Western's Pharmacy in San Angelo, Texas where his son, Jeff, was born. Soon the family moved to the Dallas- Fort Worth metroplex area where he worked as a pharmacist at Skillern's, Revco, Merck-Medco, and Express Scripts where he was the Lead Pharmacist in Drug Utilization Research until he retired in 2014 after 43 years of practicing pharmacy.Ron enjoyed landscaping, traveling, playing golf, spending time with the grandchildren, and watching all three grandsons playing different sports including football, soccer, and baseball.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Lynda; his son, Jeff and his daughter-in-law Traci Meyers, and three grandsons Marshall, George, and Jonathan Meyers; his brother Tim Meyers; and his sister Brenda Holden.Ron has always been very active in his local church serving as a deacon, on the baptism committee, director of several Sunday School classes, and an usher. For the past three years he has enjoyed being a faithful member at First Baptist Church of Opelika, Alabama where his son, Jeff, is the senior pastor.Funeral services for Mr. Meyers will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Meyers officiating. Visitation will be Monday, October 5, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A second visitation will be held one hour before the service on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.