Barbara Ann "Bob" HeardOctober 1, 1943 - September 28, 2020Graveside service for Barbara Ann "Bob" Heard, 76, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m. (CST), Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 21935 US Highway 80, Opelika (Marvyn Community), Alabama 36804, Bishop Nolan Torbert will officiate.Mrs. Heard, who passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 1, 1943 in Lee County, Alabama.Public viewing for Mrs. Heard will be Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m.Survivors include: four children, Paula Heard, Jonathan Heard, Erica (James) Darroux and Christopher (Priscilla) Heard all of Opelika, AL; five grandchildren, Chastity Heard of Seattle, WA, Austin Darroux, Christina Heard both of Opelika, AL, Christopher Jaylen Heard of Hughley, AL and De'Marcus Heard of Killeen, TX; one brother, Benjamin (Hilda) Heard of Montgomery, AL; one aunt, Kate Walker of Gary, IN; one sister-in-law, Betty Heard of Tuskegee, AL; a devoted friend, Bessie Thompson of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.