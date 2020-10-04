Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Barbara Ann Heard
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Barbara Ann "Bob" Heard

October 1, 1943 - September 28, 2020

Graveside service for Barbara Ann "Bob" Heard, 76, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m. (CST), Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 21935 US Highway 80, Opelika (Marvyn Community), Alabama 36804, Bishop Nolan Torbert will officiate.

Mrs. Heard, who passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 1, 1943 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mrs. Heard will be Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m.

Survivors include: four children, Paula Heard, Jonathan Heard, Erica (James) Darroux and Christopher (Priscilla) Heard all of Opelika, AL; five grandchildren, Chastity Heard of Seattle, WA, Austin Darroux, Christina Heard both of Opelika, AL, Christopher Jaylen Heard of Hughley, AL and De'Marcus Heard of Killeen, TX; one brother, Benjamin (Hilda) Heard of Montgomery, AL; one aunt, Kate Walker of Gary, IN; one sister-in-law, Betty Heard of Tuskegee, AL; a devoted friend, Bessie Thompson of Opelika, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Oct
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
21935 US Highway 80, Opelika (Marvyn Community), Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy to the family =O<þ=o
Christela V Dumas
October 4, 2020