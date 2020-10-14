Clee Hawkins MoremanMay 25, 1927 - October 1, 2020Clee Hawkins Moreman of Dadeville, Alabama passed away at EAMC on October 1, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born on May 25, 1927 in Waverly, Alabama to the late Clee Hawkins Moreman and Rausie Crider Moreman. He was an Army Veteran from WW2 and a 1951 graduate from Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University).He is also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Abigail (Gail) Smith Moreman and son, Vance Taylor Whatley. Clee is survived by his children, sons, Jeffrey Crider Moreman and Nicholas Allyn Moreman, both of Birmingham, AL; daughter, Susan Whatley Owens of Dadeville, AL; granddaughter, Katherine Moreman of Birmingham, AL; grandson, Matthew Whatley of San Francisco, CA; granddaughter, Elizabeth Richardson of Dadeville, AL; grandson, Jeremy Owens of Atlanta, GA; great-granddaughter Victoria McCrane of Eva, AL.Clee was retired from Birmingham Stove and Range after 32 years in Sales Management. He and Gail had traveled extensively and were fond of the Yucatan area of Mexico, where they spent winters for about 10 years. Clee also was an avid scuba diver while in Mexico. His other passion was building radio-controlled model planes and boats. Clee was member of Sardis United Methodist Church which he joined shortly after moving to Dadeville in 1983.A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 18th, 2020 at 2 p.m. CST at Sardis United Methodist Church located at 10367 Hwy 50, Alabama 36853. Reverend Steven King will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Sardis United Methodist Church (In care of the Treasurer, PO Box 162 Notasulga, AL 36866)or the local charity of your choice.Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Camp Hill, Alabama is handling arrangements.