Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marie Scott Newschwander
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Marie Scott Newschwander

November 10, 1927 - September 30, 2020

Mrs. Marie Newschwander, 92, of Statesville, N.C. and Auburn, AL died peacefully on September 30, 2020, at Bethany House Hospice in Auburn, AL. Born in Binghamton, NY on November 10, 1927 to Vera and Lawrence Scott, she was married to Ward Albert Newschwander on September 24, 1949. He predeceased her on October 6, 2005.

Mrs. Newschwander was employed in the public library system in Stirling, N.J., before retiring to N.C. in 1990. She was an active member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville, NC.

In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her daughter, Stacey Marie Kries, of Taylorsville, N.C., a grandson, Aron Newschwander of Palo Alto, CA, three brothers, Joseph, Edward and Larry Scott of Binghamton, N.Y. and four sisters, Florence Scott, Katherine Maddi, and Josephine French of Binghamton, N.Y., and Vera Tracy of West Palm Beach, FL.

Mrs. Newschwander is survived by three sons, Scott Newschwander, of Taylorsville, N.C., Gregg (Colleen) Newschwander, of Opelika, AL and Matthew (Valarie) Newschwander of Califon, N.J., son-in-law, Kenneth Kreis of Long Hill N.J., and one sister-in-law, Violet Scott of Conklin, N.Y. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Timothy (Melissa) Newschwander of Alexandria, VA, Chloe Newschwander of Nantucket, MA, Steven(Jessie) Kreis of Matthews, N.C., Jennifer (Jeff) Melik of Youngstown, OH, and a sister Betty Silba of Chenango Bridge, N.Y., 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her kind and generous "Statesville friends."

A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Father Thomas J. Kessler, Pastor, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church,525 Camden Drive, Statesville, N.C., 28677. A reception will follow the Mass in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church or to Auburn Bethany House Hospice, 1171 Gatewood Dr., Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830. Interment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, N.Y. at a later date.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
525 Camden Drive, Statesville, North Carolina
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.