Marie Scott NewschwanderNovember 10, 1927 - September 30, 2020Mrs. Marie Newschwander, 92, of Statesville, N.C. and Auburn, AL died peacefully on September 30, 2020, at Bethany House Hospice in Auburn, AL. Born in Binghamton, NY on November 10, 1927 to Vera and Lawrence Scott, she was married to Ward Albert Newschwander on September 24, 1949. He predeceased her on October 6, 2005.Mrs. Newschwander was employed in the public library system in Stirling, N.J., before retiring to N.C. in 1990. She was an active member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville, NC.In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her daughter, Stacey Marie Kries, of Taylorsville, N.C., a grandson, Aron Newschwander of Palo Alto, CA, three brothers, Joseph, Edward and Larry Scott of Binghamton, N.Y. and four sisters, Florence Scott, Katherine Maddi, and Josephine French of Binghamton, N.Y., and Vera Tracy of West Palm Beach, FL.Mrs. Newschwander is survived by three sons, Scott Newschwander, of Taylorsville, N.C., Gregg (Colleen) Newschwander, of Opelika, AL and Matthew (Valarie) Newschwander of Califon, N.J., son-in-law, Kenneth Kreis of Long Hill N.J., and one sister-in-law, Violet Scott of Conklin, N.Y. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Timothy (Melissa) Newschwander of Alexandria, VA, Chloe Newschwander of Nantucket, MA, Steven(Jessie) Kreis of Matthews, N.C., Jennifer (Jeff) Melik of Youngstown, OH, and a sister Betty Silba of Chenango Bridge, N.Y., 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her kind and generous "Statesville friends."A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Father Thomas J. Kessler, Pastor, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church,525 Camden Drive, Statesville, N.C., 28677. A reception will follow the Mass in the church hall.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church or to Auburn Bethany House Hospice, 1171 Gatewood Dr., Building 100, Auburn, AL 36830. Interment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park in Vestal, N.Y. at a later date.