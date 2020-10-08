John Bob Broach, Sr.John Bob Broach, Sr., 56, of Notasulga, died October 6, 2020, at his home.A memorial service will be held Friday, October 9, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Liberty United Methodist Church with Rev. Tom Skeen officiating.Mr. Broach was a US Navy Veteran, a model train enthusiast, a GI Joe collector, and a cancer survivor.He is survived by his sons John Bob Broach, Jr., and James Broach; his siblings Yvonne Broach (Joe Fojtasek), Dianne Broach (Jerry) Hughes, Regina Broach, Austin (Melanie) Broach, and April Broach (Mike) Garner; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Billie A. Broach and Elizabeth Broach.