Lenora Alice Newman
October 31, 1952 - October 6, 2020
Lenora Alice Newman, 67, of Reeltown, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center.
Graveside services, as to honor her wishes, will be Friday, October 9, 2020, at Reeltown Cemetery at 12:00 P.M. with Rev. Tim Smith officiating.
Ms. Newman is survived by her brothers Floyd (Susan) Newman, and Larry (Elaine) Newman; her nieces Suzette Newman and Kelly Wester; and her nephews Michael (Christi) Newman, and Brad (Cheryl) Newman.
Masks will be required.
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.