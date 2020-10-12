Donna L. Reynolds
April 6, 1951 - September 26, 2020
Donna Leigh Reynolds, of Opelika, AL, passed away September 26, 2020 in Sandy Springs, GA at the age of 69. She was born and raised in Montgomery, AL and was a graduate of Sidney Lanier High School. She graduated from Troy State University in 1986. Her memorial service is planned for Saturday, Oct 17th at 1 pm in the sanctuary of First Baptist Opelika. Protective masks are requested. At Troy State University, a tree has been planted in the Quad near the Sound of the South walk in memory of Donna. A plaque will be placed on Saturday, Oct 24, 2020 at 10 am and all who wish to share their experiences and love of Donna will be welcomed for a meet and greet. Bring a lawn chair.
Donna loved God and was very involved with her churches. Normandale Baptist in Montgomery, First Baptist Troy and First Baptist Opelika.
Donna retired from Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Auburn University in May 2019 after almost 30 years of service. Prior to Auburn, she worked 13 years in University Relations at Troy State University and 2 years at the Alabama Baptist State Convention in Montgomery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carden Wilson Reynolds and Helen Dees Reynolds and her brother in law, Don White. She is survived by her sister, Candace White of Roswell, GA and her brother, Jerry Reynolds (Norma) of Arizona, 5 nieces and nephews, 17 great nieces and nephews and 8 great great nieces and nephews. She also leaves her 2 special dogs, Gracie and Sassy, which were like her children.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to FBC, Opelika at https://www.fbcopelika.com/give
or to Sound of the South Band at Troy State University. The link to her full obituary: https://www.northsidechapel.com/obituaries/Donna-Reynolds
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 12, 2020.