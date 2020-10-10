Mr. Walter James Holloway, Jr.
Mr. Walter James Holloway, Jr. "Goober" 75 of Auburn, AL (formerly of LaFayette, AL) passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.
Public Viewing will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm (CST) at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.
Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, 1:00 pm (CST) at Shiloh AME Zion Church Cemetery in Auburn, AL, Dr. Hubert Brown, Jr., Pastor, Officiating and Rev. Ed Vines, Eulogist
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Pansy Holloway of Auburn, AL, his children, Nicole Holloway of Queens, NY; Ella (Jerry) Tatum, Faydra (Douglas) Hall, Edwin Walker and Bre'Auna Holloway all of Tuskegee, AL; Isis Holloway of Columbus, OH and Elizabeth Holloway of Beulah, AL; brothers: George (Pamela) Holloway and Elton Holloway, Sr. both of LaFayette, AL; sisters: Joann (Bill) Whitlow of New York, NY and Fannie J. (Tyrone) Holloway of LaFayette, AL; aunts: Nadine Johnson of St. Louis, MO, Lurlene Gasner of Miami, FL, Annie Mae Vines of LaFayette, AL and Sarretta Renfro of Buffalo, NY; brother-in-law: James McCray of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters-in-law: Deborah Scott and Dorothy Smith both of Tuskegee, AL, Denise Henderson of Gary, IN, and LaWeen White of Galloway, NJ, Grandchildren: Khylef, Khari, Haileigh, Edwin, "EJ", Kason, Benson, Braylee, and Isadora. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 10, 2020.