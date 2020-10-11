Menu
Cathelene Holloway
Mrs. Cathelene Holloway, 73, of Camp Hill, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Dadeville Healthcare Center Dadeville, AL.

Graveside Services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, 2:30 pm CST at New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Camp Hill, AL, Pastor Justin Freeman; Officiating.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm CST.

Mrs. Cathelene leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted daughter, Latricia (Richard) Holloway of Camp Hill, AL; three sons: Williams B. Holloway of Alexander City, AL, Dexter (Phyllis) Holloway and Kenneth Holloway both of Camp Hill, AL; brother: Clifford Askew of Camp Hill, AL; sister: Aretha Maddox of Camp Hill, AL; special aunts: Jeanette (Bobbie) Willie Ponds of Frankfort, KY and Mattie Mae Wilkerson of Camp Hill, AL; brother-in-law: Standford Holloway of Camp Hill, AL; four sisters-in-law: Martha H. Philpot and Bessie (Byron) Bledsoe both of LaFayette, AL; Alice Jean Charles of Goose Greek, SC; and Betty A. Moody of Rochester, NY; special friend: Tonya Holloway, special classmates and friends: Fredonia Gollatte and Annie Ruth Finch, ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in Lafayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home
612 Mlk Dr Se P.O. Box 361, Lafayette, AL 36862
Oct
12
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
New Canaan Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
, Camp Hill, Alabama
My deepest sympathy to the family of Mrs. Cathelene Holloway. May the God of comfort, and Father of tender mercies, strengthen you as you mourn the loss of your loved one. (Matthew 5:4)
N. Stewart
October 9, 2020