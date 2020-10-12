Menu
Donal (Don) Clark Hollingsworth

August 12, 1943 - October 10, 2020

Mr. Donal (Don) Clark Hollingsworth, 77 of Cusseta, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness of leukemia and covid 19 at East Alabama Medical Center. Don had been a resident of Cusseta, Al for the past 15 years. He was retired from Uniroyal Tire Plant with over 30 years of service. Don was a member of the Columbus, GA V.F.W., and Lakeview Baptist Church of Auburn.

Mr. Hollingsworth is survived by his wife Patricia Hollingsworth; daughters: Tish Rabren, and Traci Johnson; stepsons: Kevin Meadors and Keith Meadors; grandchildren: Preston and Tori Rabren, and Hayley and Curt Johnson: step-grandchildren: Matt, Jonathan, Zane, Ezekiel, and Eve Meadors, along with 3 great grandchildren; sisters: Betty Jo Owens, and Jeanette Nowell; brothers: Hugh, and Billy Frank Hollingsworth; along with many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Keith Meadors officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home beginning at 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
Oct
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
Ms pat I heard of your husbands passing at church this morning. I know your heart must be breaking but I pray Gods healing over your heart and life. Many prayers to you God loves you and you are special to Him and He will be close to you at this time. Find your comfort in Him! Love you Tina Louise
Tina louise
October 11, 2020