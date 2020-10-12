Donal (Don) Clark Hollingsworth
August 12, 1943 - October 10, 2020
Mr. Donal (Don) Clark Hollingsworth, 77 of Cusseta, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness of leukemia and covid 19 at East Alabama Medical Center. Don had been a resident of Cusseta, Al for the past 15 years. He was retired from Uniroyal Tire Plant with over 30 years of service. Don was a member of the Columbus, GA V.F.W., and Lakeview Baptist Church of Auburn.
Mr. Hollingsworth is survived by his wife Patricia Hollingsworth; daughters: Tish Rabren, and Traci Johnson; stepsons: Kevin Meadors and Keith Meadors; grandchildren: Preston and Tori Rabren, and Hayley and Curt Johnson: step-grandchildren: Matt, Jonathan, Zane, Ezekiel, and Eve Meadors, along with 3 great grandchildren; sisters: Betty Jo Owens, and Jeanette Nowell; brothers: Hugh, and Billy Frank Hollingsworth; along with many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Garden Hills Cemetery with Reverend Keith Meadors officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home beginning at 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 12, 2020.