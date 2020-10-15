Smith "Jr." Gibson, Jr.July 18, 1961 - October 1, 2020Public viewing for Smith Gibson, 59, of Salem, Alabama, will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Harris Funeral Home.Mr. Smith Gibson, Jr., the son of Mrs. Beatrice Ashmore Webb and the late Mr. Smith Gibson, Sr. was born July 18, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama. He enjoyed computer games, grilling and family gatherings. He was an avid Auburn Tiger Football Fan "War Eagle".On Thursday, October 1, 2020, he departed this life at his home in Salem, Alabama.He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Betty Gibson of Salem, AL; one son, Malik Gibson (Christina) of Beulah, AL; three step-children, Tiffany Daniel of Opelika, AL, Roy Chambers (Kanesheia) of Auburn, AL and Cordeal Chambers (Shanta) of Salem, AL; mother, Beatrice Webb of Opelika, AL; one aunt, Hazel Lindsey of Opelika, AL; sister-in-law, Nancy Dorman of Opelika, AL; four brothers-in-law, Joe (Brenda) Chambers, Richard (Monica) Chambers, Eddie (Linda) Chambers and Antonio Chambers all of Opelika, AL; eight grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.